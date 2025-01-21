Musk to critics: “This is sooo boring”

Historian: "Clumsy gesture by an autistic man"

Historian Aaron Astor also did not see Musk's gesture as a Nazi salute. "I have often criticized Elon Musk for allowing his platform to be poisoned by neo-Nazis," Astor wrote on X. "But this gesture is not a Nazi salute. It's the clumsy gesture of an autistic man as he tells the crowd his heart goes out to them." Musk himself declared in 2021 that he suffers from Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism.