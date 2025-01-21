Hitler salute shown?
Musk to critics: “This is sooo boring”
On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the USA, Elon Musk probably caused the most outrage on social media. Now the tech billionaire has spoken out about his message of love to Trump supporters, which quite a few people interpreted as a Nazi salute.
US historian Claire Aubin, who studies National Socialism in the USA, wrote on the short message platform X that Musk's greeting was indeed a "Sieg Heil" like Hitler's. "In my professional opinion, they are all right," she wrote, referring to many users who saw it the same way. Fascism researcher Ruth Ben-Ghiat also wrote on X that this was a "Nazi salute" - "and one that was quite aggressive".
However, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which campaigns against anti-Semitism, came to Musk's defense. "Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in an enthusiastic moment, not a Nazi salute," explained the ADL in the online service X. The left-leaning Democratic member of the House of Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was outraged by the ADL's statements. "People can officially stop looking to you as a credible source of information," Ocasio-Cortez declared on X.
Historian: "Clumsy gesture by an autistic man"
Historian Aaron Astor also did not see Musk's gesture as a Nazi salute. "I have often criticized Elon Musk for allowing his platform to be poisoned by neo-Nazis," Astor wrote on X. "But this gesture is not a Nazi salute. It's the clumsy gesture of an autistic man as he tells the crowd his heart goes out to them." Musk himself declared in 2021 that he suffers from Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism.
But what does the richest man in the world himself think? His opponents need "better dirty tricks", Musk wrote on X. The "everyone is Hitler" attack by his opponents is "sooo boring", according to the 53-year-old.
Right-wing circles celebrate Musk
The tech billionaire spoke to Trump's supporters in the Capitol One Arena in Washington on Monday. Musk slapped his heart with his right hand and stretched out his right arm. He thanked Trump supporters for their contribution to Trump's election victory: "Thank you for making this possible. My heart beats for you," said Musk. According to media reports, Musk was celebrated for his gesture in right-wing circles in the USA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.