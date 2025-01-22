Real Madrid v Salzburg – LIVE from 9pm

New players can still be signed until February 6 before the start of the Bundesliga spring. "Something could still happen. It is also our goal to present something," said Schröder. But he does not feel compelled to do so. There are also economic conditions. "We are not set up in such a way that we can transfer at will." Only if it fits from a sporting and budgetary point of view will we make a move. Schröder: "We always want to get better. That's why it's clear that we don't have the cell phone on silent, but on."