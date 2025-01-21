Right nose
Simon has his lost cell phone back thanks to “Ophelia”
Four-legged friend discovers lost cell phone while out for a walk. The "Krone" visited "Ophelia" and surprised the Irish Setter and her owner with a small thank-you gift.
Shortly before Christmas, 13-year-old Simon lost his brand new cell phone while walking his "Milo" in Villach, which he bought with his birthday money - fortunately, the honest finder handed it in to the police (we reported). To say thank you, the Kunz family contacted the "Krone" newspaper: "Nowadays that's really no longer a matter of course - unfortunately there was no contact information for the finder."
And shortly after the appeal in the "Krone", Walter got in touch: "It just so happened that my Ophelia, an Irish Setter, stuck her nose in the tall grass right where the cell phone was," the retired teacher explains in the "Krone" interview. Returning the expensive smartphone was a no-brainer for him: "Honesty is simply a matter of course for me, I was happy to do it!"
"Krone" gift basket
But a small thank you is still in order: the "Krone" has put together a gift basket full of goodies - for two- and four-legged friends. "I'm delighted that you've got your hard-earned cell phone back," Walter Simon says. The contact details were exchanged. And now that the Kunz family also has a four-legged friend, "Milo" and "Ophelia" may soon be able to go for a walk together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.