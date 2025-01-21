Vorteilswelt
Right nose

Simon has his lost cell phone back thanks to “Ophelia”

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 16:00

Four-legged friend discovers lost cell phone while out for a walk. The "Krone" visited "Ophelia" and surprised the Irish Setter and her owner with a small thank-you gift.

0 Kommentare

Shortly before Christmas, 13-year-old Simon lost his brand new cell phone while walking his "Milo" in Villach, which he bought with his birthday money - fortunately, the honest finder handed it in to the police (we reported). To say thank you, the Kunz family contacted the "Krone" newspaper: "Nowadays that's really no longer a matter of course - unfortunately there was no contact information for the finder."

And shortly after the appeal in the "Krone", Walter got in touch: "It just so happened that my Ophelia, an Irish Setter, stuck her nose in the tall grass right where the cell phone was," the retired teacher explains in the "Krone" interview. Returning the expensive smartphone was a no-brainer for him: "Honesty is simply a matter of course for me, I was happy to do it!"

Simon is happy about his cell phone: Thanks to Walter and his Ophelia, he got it back! (Bild: zVg)
Simon is happy about his cell phone: Thanks to Walter and his Ophelia, he got it back!
"Krone" gift basket
But a small thank you is still in order: the "Krone" has put together a gift basket full of goodies - for two- and four-legged friends. "I'm delighted that you've got your hard-earned cell phone back," Walter Simon says. The contact details were exchanged. And now that the Kunz family also has a four-legged friend, "Milo" and "Ophelia" may soon be able to go for a walk together.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
