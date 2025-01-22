Vorteilswelt
Fuss over doctor's surgery

Election campaign is now raising blood pressure

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 16:00

An additional surgery for a GP is causing a political row: the ÖVP celebrates the approval as a "milestone". A former red municipal councillor, who is now pink, opposes this. 

Maximilian Titz is currently celebrating his departure from local politics. The ÖVP mayor of St. Andrä-Wördern in the district of Tulln will not be standing for local council elections on Sunday. As a "parting gift", he has now announced that his efforts to secure a third health insurance doctor's practice in the town have finally borne fruit: "The health insurance fund has now approved this position, which will be advertised in March of this year."

We never got discouraged and kept trying.

(Bild: Marktgemeinde St. Andrä-Wördern)

Maximilian Titz (ÖVP), Bürgermeister von St. Andrä-Wördern

Bild: Marktgemeinde St. Andrä-Wördern

Crowning finale
Titz's designated successor, ÖVP top candidate Susanna Kittinger, celebrates this as a "milestone for our community". Medical care in St. Andrä-Wördern will change considerably as a result of this additional doctor's post. The still mayor sees the approval for the doctor's post as the "crowning glory" of his term of office.

The Neos with ex-SPÖ councillor Behling (2nd from left) are skeptical that there will soon be another doctor in the town. (Bild: Neos)
The Neos with ex-SPÖ councillor Behling (2nd from left) are skeptical that there will soon be another doctor in the town.
(Bild: Neos)

Incentives needed
David Behling, however, is not so euphoric. The former SPÖ municipal councillor is now running for the Neos party, which wants to make it onto the municipal council for the first time. "An additional doctor for our town is currently based solely on the principle of hope," says Behling. After all, an advertisement is no guarantee that doctors will apply. "Incentives are needed for this," says the Neos frontman. These could range from surgery rooms to financial bonuses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
