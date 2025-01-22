Election campaign is now raising blood pressure

Incentives needed

David Behling, however, is not so euphoric. The former SPÖ municipal councillor is now running for the Neos party, which wants to make it onto the municipal council for the first time. "An additional doctor for our town is currently based solely on the principle of hope," says Behling. After all, an advertisement is no guarantee that doctors will apply. "Incentives are needed for this," says the Neos frontman. These could range from surgery rooms to financial bonuses.