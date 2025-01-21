Red Bull Soccer
Alexander Schriebl becomes new ÖFB women’s team manager
The coaching issue for the women's national soccer team has been resolved: Alexander Schriebl will take over from Irene Fuhrmann, as the ÖFB announced on Tuesday.
The 46-year-old Salzburg native entered women's soccer as coach of FC Bergheim at the beginning of 2024 and led the Red Bull Salzburg cooperation club to fifth place in the fall with consistent performances and only three defeats in 13 games. The official presentation will follow on Thursday.
Captain Sarah Puntigam and Co. will once again be coached by a man, after Fuhrmann had previously been at the helm for almost four and a half years. After missing out on qualification for the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland due to two defeats in the play-off against Poland, there had been plenty of speculation about Fuhrmann's future. On December 27, the news followed that both parties had agreed to part ways. "The decision feels right to me," said Fuhrmann at the time.
Schöttel: "Providing new impetus from outside"
"Now is a good time for us to bring new impetus to the women's national team from outside. In Alexander Schriebl, we have found a team manager who has recently contributed to a successful development in Bergheim in a short space of time. We are convinced that with his way of looking at soccer, he will make a significant contribution to the further development of the women's national team," said sports director Peter Schöttel.
Neo-team manager Alexander Schriebl in a first statement: "Being team manager of the women's national team is a great privilege and I would first like to thank FC Bergheim and FC Red Bull Salzburg as well as Peter Schöttel for this opportunity. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead with a team that has achieved a great deal in the past and has a strong character."
Schriebl will celebrate his debut as team manager on February 21, 2025 in the UEFA Women's Nations League home game in Ried against Scotland (18:00).
It is Schriebl's first coaching job at the highest level, having previously been head coach at men's clubs Anif, Kuchl, Seekirchen, Horn in the 2nd division and Saalfelden. During his active footballing career, he regularly scored goals as an attacking player for Austria Salzburg in the Bundesliga between 2001 and 2005. Other stations included Austria Lustenau, the second team of Vienna Austria and FC Pasching. Schriebl has held the UEFA Pro Diploma since 2021.
