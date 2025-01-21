Alexander Schriebl becomes new ÖFB women’s team manager

Captain Sarah Puntigam and Co. will once again be coached by a man, after Fuhrmann had previously been at the helm for almost four and a half years. After missing out on qualification for the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland due to two defeats in the play-off against Poland, there had been plenty of speculation about Fuhrmann's future. On December 27, the news followed that both parties had agreed to part ways. "The decision feels right to me," said Fuhrmann at the time.