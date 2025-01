Head-on due to blinding sun – two injured!

The collision occurred at around 11 a.m. on Monday on the B170 in the municipality of Brixen im Thale. "According to what we know so far, the 29-year-old wanted to put on her sunglasses due to the sunlight and the resulting reflective road surface," said the police. In the meantime, the woman crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the oncoming car of a 65-year-old Austrian woman.