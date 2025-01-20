Staging with a lot of improvisation

"Completely absurd. This is cheerful district court", says Manfred Ainedter, Anna F.'s lawyer. The complaint was received a year after the performance: "The scene with the bite took place every evening. It was part of the production." There was no intent to injure. Regarding the torch, he said that Anna F. had stumbled after being pulled by her colleague's skirt. His client had herself been injured once during the "Alma" production in July, and the thrombosis had been medically certified. "But my client would never have thought of reporting this," says Ainedter. His client is presumed innocent.