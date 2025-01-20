Vienna is looking for clues to illegal tourist tenants

Inconspicuous from the outside, suddenly a reception desk on the inside

The building police themselves are also trying to track down as many illegal landlords as possible. The problem with this is that without the watchful eyes of local residents, they have to rely on what they find on relevant internet platforms. "Sometimes we find entire houses that are being rented out illegally. You wouldn't suspect this from the outside, but inside there are often very clear signs, such as a separate reception," explains Günter Nast, head of the short-term rental control unit of the building police.