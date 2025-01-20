Over 300 reports
Vienna is looking for clues to illegal tourist tenants
Since last year, stricter laws have been in force in Vienna for short-term tenants. 337 reports since then also show where the problem is greatest in the city. City Hall is looking for clues to more hidden pseudo-hotels and explains what it takes to put a stop to illegal landlords.
Constant strangers in the house, noise, constant comings and goings and littered communal areas: There are plenty of reasons - even apart from evaded taxes - why the town hall introduced stricter rules for short-term landlords with the new building regulations last year. They have been in force since July 1, 2024 and have resulted in an average of two reports against tourist landlords every day in the first six months, 337 in total.
Where the strongholds for gray rentals are in the city
Leopoldstadt turns out to be Vienna's surprising stronghold for AirBnB, booking.com and other brokerage platforms for gray rentals, at least according to residents' observations: 44 reports were filed with the building police, who are responsible for monitoring. Innere Stadt came in second place with 33 reports and Landstraße third with 28.
Inconspicuous from the outside, suddenly a reception desk on the inside
The building police themselves are also trying to track down as many illegal landlords as possible. The problem with this is that without the watchful eyes of local residents, they have to rely on what they find on relevant internet platforms. "Sometimes we find entire houses that are being rented out illegally. You wouldn't suspect this from the outside, but inside there are often very clear signs, such as a separate reception," explains Günter Nast, head of the short-term rental control unit of the building police.
The more detailed the report, the better
The building police also investigate every usable report, the more detailed the better. The address, if possible precise details of where "improperly used residential units" are located, internet links to corresponding offers if available and also descriptions of the facts - i.e. what you observe as a resident - make the authority's work easier
Housing Councillor Kathrin Gaál sees the tightening of the rules as a success, not only because of the number of reports, but also because of the number of landlords who have officially registered their short-term rentals: 709 applications have been received. She also sees proof that the 90-day limit for short-term rentals works well. This continues to allow people to rent during longer absences, but protects "urgently needed living space": "Because apartments are there to live in, not to do business with."
