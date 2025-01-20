"Escaped" to Mexico
Emily Ratajkowski heats up fans in an XXS bikini
While many influencers have lost their nerve due to the temporary shutdown of TikTok in the USA, Emily Ratajkowski had a contingency plan ready. And it turned out pretty sexy!
The fact that TikTok was shut down in the USA on Saturday evening brought many a user of the app to the brink of despair. And even though the shutdown of the app, which is particularly popular with young people, only lasted twelve hours, Emily Ratajkowski had already made a contingency plan.
Sipped a pina colada in a two-piece suit
Without further ado, she boarded a plane to Mexico and posted a cheeky video to her followers on TikTok and Instagram on Sunday.
"I only fled to Mexico for TikTok," she wrote, "I think we live here now." And in the short clip, she showed herself in her usual revealing manner in a red XXS bikini while sipping a cocktail that looked suspiciously like a pina colada.
As can also be seen in the video, the 33-year-old was not out and about alone, but with a friend who, like Ratajkowksi, took great pleasure in showing off her curves in skimpy swimwear.
Romance with Austin Butler?
Will someone be waiting for her when she returns home from Mexico? Because as rumors are currently circulating on the net, Ratajkowski is currently rumored to be flirting with none other than Austin Butler. This was reported by the gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi.
In any case, the Hollywood star is currently single. The break-up with top model Kaia Gerber, with whom Butler was in a relationship for three years, is said to have happened during the holidays.
