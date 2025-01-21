Ski ticker
Giant slalom at Kronplatz from 10.30 a.m. LIVE
The giant slalom skiers are already competing in their World Championship dress rehearsal today at Kronplatz in South Tyrol. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 10.30 am - see ticker below.
The World Cup venue has not been a success story for Austria's technicians since its premiere in 2017. In eight races, seventh place for Bernadette Schild right at the start was the highest of emotions. Katharina Truppe makes her comeback after the 2022 Olympic fourth-placer was dropped from the squad.
"Of course I'm delighted to get another chance. Watching was not so much fun," said Truppe. However, her relationship with the giant slalom is still complicated. "I really like skiing it. Funnily enough, I've always preferred it to the slalom," said the Carinthian, who is never at a loss for words. "Even though our relationship is going through a really tough low, I'm clinging on to it very tightly. I probably need to see a relationship expert."
Scheib Austria's best so far
Meanwhile, things are going better than ever for Julia Scheib. With places three (Sölden), six and four, the Styrian has shown by far the fastest turns in the ÖSV team so far. In the discipline rankings, only two-time season winners Sara Hector and Federica Brignone as well as Alice Robinson and Thea Louise Stjernesund are ahead of Scheib.
The Styrian dropped out three times on the "Erta" ("the steep") slope, but then improved with 12th, 11th and 9th places. Last year, she managed to improve by 16 places with the best run time in the final.
