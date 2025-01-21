Giant slalom at Kronplatz from 10.30 a.m. LIVE

"Of course I'm delighted to get another chance. Watching was not so much fun," said Truppe. However, her relationship with the giant slalom is still complicated. "I really like skiing it. Funnily enough, I've always preferred it to the slalom," said the Carinthian, who is never at a loss for words. "Even though our relationship is going through a really tough low, I'm clinging on to it very tightly. I probably need to see a relationship expert."