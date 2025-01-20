Auto-saved draft

NFL play-offs:
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills completed the play-off semi-finals in the National Football League (NFL) on Sunday. In very wintry conditions in both games, the Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 and the Bills the Baltimore Ravens 27-25.
The Eagles will face the surprise team Washington Commanders in the NFC final next Sunday and have the opportunity to return to the final (on February 9 in New Orleans) two years after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills now face the Chiefs, who have kept their chance of becoming the first team to win the most important title in American football three times in a row.
Snow battle in Philadelphia
The game in Philadelphia began in light snowfall, which turned into heavier precipitation during the half-time break and turned the pitch into a white carpet. The low grip of the players caused several ball losses and scare moments for both teams.
Barkley twice in the end zone
Barkley coped well with the weather. The Eagles' running back once again showed his enormous importance in his first season for the team, scoring two touchdowns and gaining 205 yards on runs. But because kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point twice, the Rams had a chance to win with only a six-point deficit until 26 seconds to go. But then the defense stopped the visitors' last offensive attempt.
"I'm happy about this win. Big respect to our defense, we found a way to win and that's all that matters this time of year," quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "The conditions were great, but the fans were even better," said teammate Barkley.
Andrews dropped caught pass
A carelessness decided the quarter-final between the Bills and Ravens, which was also played in snowfall and minus eight degrees Celsius. Mark Andrews on the visitors' side dropped a short pass shortly before the end that he had actually already caught. It would have been the equalizer for the Ravens.
Josh Allen won the eagerly awaited quarterback duel with Lamar Jackson. Jackson allowed himself an interception, Allen did not miss a pass and scored two touchdowns of his own after runs. "All year they said we're not talented, we're too small, we can't run - I'm so proud of our defense," Allen said of his teammates, who forced two fumbles and an interception. "I know we're going to enjoy this one night and then turn our attention to the Chiefs."
The Bills don't appear to be without a chance in the semifinals in Kansas City. They were the only team to defeat the defending champions in the main round with their best lineup.
