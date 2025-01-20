Auto-saved draft

Josh Allen won the eagerly awaited quarterback duel with Lamar Jackson. Jackson allowed himself an interception, Allen did not miss a pass and scored two touchdowns of his own after runs. "All year they said we're not talented, we're too small, we can't run - I'm so proud of our defense," Allen said of his teammates, who forced two fumbles and an interception. "I know we're going to enjoy this one night and then turn our attention to the Chiefs."