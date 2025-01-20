Sepp Straka wins PGA tournament in La Quinta

Weak phase in the finish without consequences

Birdies on holes 1, 4, 7 and 13 left the competition in despair. Straka's initially toughest opponent, the US American Charley Hoffman, finally missed his chances with two water balls on the 13th. Only at the end did the Austrian experience a slight flutter of nerves, but this had no consequences. Straka suffered his first loss of shot at this event on the 16th green and produced another bogey on the 18th hole, finishing with a round of 70.