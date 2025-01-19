Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After Burgenland election:

ÖVP taunts Hofer, Greens want to co-govern

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 17:35

The Burgenland election is over. After losing the absolute majority, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has to look for a partner. The Greens have already offered their support with just under 5.6 percent. Meanwhile, the federal Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) is taking jibes at FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer. 

0 Kommentare

The Greens remain in parliament - and want to co-govern: "The ball is now in Doskozil's court. He can go into the past with blue or into the future with green. We are ready to take on responsibility," emphasized state spokesperson and top candidate Anja Haider Wallner. 

Doskozil in a comfortable position
Doskozil is in the comfortable position of being able to choose from three partners. While a variant with the FPÖ and ÖVP would each have a comfortable majority, it would be extremely close with the Greens.

SPÖ state governor Hans Peter Doskozil needs a coalition partner (Bild: Antal Imre)
SPÖ state governor Hans Peter Doskozil needs a coalition partner
(Bild: Antal Imre)

For Olga Voglauer, Secretary General of the Green Party, the Greens' performance feels "like a huge success" despite their moderate loss of votes. The Greens are certainly prepared to take responsibility and pursue progressive policies in Burgenland. "With the Greens, a different vision would be possible in Burgenland than that of the concreters," says Voglauer.

Zitat Icon

With the Greens, a different vision would be possible in Burgenland than that of the concreters.

Olga Voglauer, Generalsekretärin der Grünen Bundespartei, (Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

Olga Voglauer, Generalsekretärin der Grünen Bundespartei,

Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK

Federal ÖVP "disappointed"
The federal ÖVP, on the other hand, is disappointed. General Secretary Alexander Pröll spoke of "painful losses". At the same time, however, Doskozil will have to look for a partner in the future, said Pröll: "It is a shame that the Burgenland People's Party has to accept a loss of votes despite its good work and committed election campaign."

(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

ÖVP: "Hofer fell short of high expectations"
The ÖVP sees the reasons for the weak performance in the "challenging situation at federal level" and in the media's focus on the duel between Governor Doskozil and FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer. According to him, this escalation had "cost important votes". Pröll continued: "It is interesting that with Norbert Hofer, the FPÖ candidate - who has already achieved almost 50 percent of the vote in a nationwide election - has fallen short of the high expectations."

Zitat Icon

It is interesting that Norbert Hofer, the FPÖ candidate - who has already achieved almost 50 percent of the vote in a nationwide election - has fallen short of the high expectations.

Alexander Pröll, Generalsekretär der Volkspartei (Bild: ÖVP)

Alexander Pröll, Generalsekretär der Volkspartei

Bild: ÖVP

Hofer: chances of becoming provincial governor are gone
Hofer himself was pleased with the significant increase. The former Third President of the National Council stated that they had made significant gains - "as the only party". The only fly in the ointment: "Of course I would have preferred it if it had not been possible to form a coalition without us," said Hofer. 

FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer wants to stay in Burgenland (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer wants to stay in Burgenland
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Speaking to ORF, Hofer reiterated his intention to remain in Burgenland - even without a government office. The 2028 federal presidential election is therefore not an issue for him.

Zitat Icon

Of course, I would have preferred it if a coalition had not been possible without us.

FPÖ-Spitzenkandidat Norbert Hofer

The option often discussed in the run-up to the election that Hofer could be made governor in a coalition with the ÖVP is not an option. The only possibility against the SPÖ would be a government consisting of the People's Party, the Freedom Party and the Greens - rather unlikely, as Hofer found. The ball is now in Doskozil's court to find a partner. If he is invited, he will hold talks with him, Hofer emphasized. In any case, forming a government will be "very exciting" in the coming weeks.

FPÖ party leader Tschürtz "absolutely" wants to govern with the SPÖ
The blue party leader Johann Tschürtz spoke out clearly in favor of FPÖ participation in government. He was "happy that we are second" and now "absolutely" wants to govern with the SPÖ: "That would even be a two-thirds majority".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf