ÖVP taunts Hofer, Greens want to co-govern

The Burgenland election is over. After losing the absolute majority, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has to look for a partner. The Greens have already offered their support with just under 5.6 percent. Meanwhile, the federal Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) is taking jibes at FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer.
The Greens remain in parliament - and want to co-govern: "The ball is now in Doskozil's court. He can go into the past with blue or into the future with green. We are ready to take on responsibility," emphasized state spokesperson and top candidate Anja Haider Wallner.
Doskozil in a comfortable position
Doskozil is in the comfortable position of being able to choose from three partners. While a variant with the FPÖ and ÖVP would each have a comfortable majority, it would be extremely close with the Greens.
For Olga Voglauer, Secretary General of the Green Party, the Greens' performance feels "like a huge success" despite their moderate loss of votes. The Greens are certainly prepared to take responsibility and pursue progressive policies in Burgenland. "With the Greens, a different vision would be possible in Burgenland than that of the concreters," says Voglauer.
Federal ÖVP "disappointed"
The federal ÖVP, on the other hand, is disappointed. General Secretary Alexander Pröll spoke of "painful losses". At the same time, however, Doskozil will have to look for a partner in the future, said Pröll: "It is a shame that the Burgenland People's Party has to accept a loss of votes despite its good work and committed election campaign."
ÖVP: "Hofer fell short of high expectations"
The ÖVP sees the reasons for the weak performance in the "challenging situation at federal level" and in the media's focus on the duel between Governor Doskozil and FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer. According to him, this escalation had "cost important votes". Pröll continued: "It is interesting that with Norbert Hofer, the FPÖ candidate - who has already achieved almost 50 percent of the vote in a nationwide election - has fallen short of the high expectations."
Hofer: chances of becoming provincial governor are gone
Hofer himself was pleased with the significant increase. The former Third President of the National Council stated that they had made significant gains - "as the only party". The only fly in the ointment: "Of course I would have preferred it if it had not been possible to form a coalition without us," said Hofer.
Speaking to ORF, Hofer reiterated his intention to remain in Burgenland - even without a government office. The 2028 federal presidential election is therefore not an issue for him.
The option often discussed in the run-up to the election that Hofer could be made governor in a coalition with the ÖVP is not an option. The only possibility against the SPÖ would be a government consisting of the People's Party, the Freedom Party and the Greens - rather unlikely, as Hofer found. The ball is now in Doskozil's court to find a partner. If he is invited, he will hold talks with him, Hofer emphasized. In any case, forming a government will be "very exciting" in the coming weeks.
FPÖ party leader Tschürtz "absolutely" wants to govern with the SPÖ
The blue party leader Johann Tschürtz spoke out clearly in favor of FPÖ participation in government. He was "happy that we are second" and now "absolutely" wants to govern with the SPÖ: "That would even be a two-thirds majority".
