ÖVP taunts Hofer, Greens want to co-govern

The option often discussed in the run-up to the election that Hofer could be made governor in a coalition with the ÖVP is not an option. The only possibility against the SPÖ would be a government consisting of the People's Party, the Freedom Party and the Greens - rather unlikely, as Hofer found. The ball is now in Doskozil's court to find a partner. If he is invited, he will hold talks with him, Hofer emphasized. In any case, forming a government will be "very exciting" in the coming weeks.