World Championship gold for Scheikl, silver for Ruetz and team

"A childhood dream has come true for me. I can't believe it. I've struggled for so many years and I'm over the moon. It will take me a few more days to fully realize it," said Scheikl. Local heroine Ruetz's joy also knew no bounds. "When I went out at the start, I could already hear people cheering. That gave me even more motivation. Now I'm just speechless. I've done it," said the Sellrain native.