Commuters are now facing hard times

CO2 tax as a point of criticism

"Not only is the CO₂ tax being retained, but even the climate bonus, which has relieved the burden on commuters and households, is to be abolished," criticizes Rezar. A 50-liter tank of diesel would be a good eight euros cheaper, with a 50-liter tank of Eurosuper you would have to pay 7.50 euros less at the pump if the CO₂ tax did not exist, ARBÖ calculates. The abolition of tax benefits for electric cars is also a fatal mistake.