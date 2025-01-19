Vorteilswelt
Warning to residents

“Extreme fire weather” threatens L.A. again

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 13:28

In Los Angeles, the weather service is warning of the return of dangerous high winds that could rekindle the painstakingly contained fire. "Destructive Santa Ana winds and extreme fire weather are expected Monday through Tuesday," the weather service wrote on X. 

0 Kommentare

Meteorologists are predicting gusts of up to 130 km/h. Long-awaited progress had been made over the weekend: The fire department reported success in the extinguishing work.

Sparks can start new fires
The two large fires continued to burn. However, thousands of residents were able to return to some areas for the first time. The weather service had previously warned that the fires threatened to spread rapidly due to the wind. This is because the gusts are driving sparks through the area, which could start new fires.

The "extreme fire weather" is expected to last from late Monday to early Tuesday in particular. The very dry vegetation also favors the unpredictable spread of existing and new fires.

Another major problem is that extinguishing fires from the air no longer works in strong winds, as has been repeatedly stated since the outbreak of the fires on January 7. The wind disperses the water before it can reach the ground in a load.

"Pack emergency bags"
In recent days, cooler temperatures and decreasing winds have come to the aid of the emergency teams. The "Eaton" fire near Pasadena is 73 percent under control, according to authorities, while the "Palisades" fire on the western edge of Los Angeles is 49 percent contained.

However, authorities are now once again urging people in the region to take precautions in the event of an emergency due to the threat of "extreme fire weather". Among other things, residents should pack emergency bags, charge their electronic devices and stay away from trees and power lines.

27 dead, several missing
The wildfires have already devastated entire neighborhoods. According to initial estimates, more than 12,000 buildings in the region have been destroyed or damaged. The number of confirmed deaths has risen to 27 and several people are missing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

