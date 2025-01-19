Family of dogs left behind – animal keepers furious!

Animals are repeatedly abandoned in front of the shelter, which pushes the keepers to their limits: "Abandoning animals in this cold in strange places not only means stress for the animals, but also that the shelter has to meet a deadline of 30 days before we are allowed to place the animals," explains Fingerl. As a result, the shelter is bursting at the seams. One keeper has to look after up to 60 animals: "We want to guarantee good care and not just dispatch the animals. Animal abandonment makes this very difficult for us!"