Series of abandonments
Family of dogs left behind – animal keepers furious!
The new year is still short, but the Garten Eden animal shelter in Klagenfurt has already recorded a series of abandonments. Now a whole family of dogs has been left out in the cold. The animal keepers are annoyed.
"One abandonment is followed by another - since the beginning of the year, one dog and two cats have simply been dumped outside our gates," says Dennis Fingerl, animal keeper at the Garten Eden animal shelter. And on Sunday night, a still unknown person left a female dog and her four puppies in the freezing cold. "The mother dog is extremely skinny and her offspring have terrible diarrhea; they were all completely filthy...", says the animal keeper, describing the condition of the poor four-legged friends.
Animals are repeatedly abandoned in front of the shelter, which pushes the keepers to their limits: "Abandoning animals in this cold in strange places not only means stress for the animals, but also that the shelter has to meet a deadline of 30 days before we are allowed to place the animals," explains Fingerl. As a result, the shelter is bursting at the seams. One keeper has to look after up to 60 animals: "We want to guarantee good care and not just dispatch the animals. Animal abandonment makes this very difficult for us!"
Important information is missing
Fingerl can't understand it: "Why don't people call beforehand? Or at least give us some information about the animal?" The animal's name would be incredibly helpful in such a stressful situation, as would some of its medical history.
"Every single life is precious, please don't forget that," Fingerl appeals once again. If anyone knows the litter, they should contact the Garten Eden animal shelter. The dog and her puppies are not in a good condition and the animal keepers are now waiting for a vet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.