Rossi assist in Minnesota’s 6-2 defeat

Flight delayed by hours

It was the first defeat for the Wild after two wins in the third meeting of the season between the two teams, whose journey had been severely delayed by a six-hour flight. Minnesota was also without star forward Kirill Kaprisov and two of the team's best defensemen in Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin. One-way goalie Filip Gustavsson was also absent due to illness. Rossi got a good 23 minutes of ice time as the Predators landed their third win in a row.