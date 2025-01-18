Trophy on a trip
Those were probably a few too cool snapshots! On the sidelines of the German Bundesliga match between FC Bayern and Wolfsburg, pictures of the Munich stars with a strange trophy went viral. In Salzburg, they immediately knew what the good piece was all about.
It's often not so easy to get a glimpse of the stars of the big soccer stage off the pitch. But at the weekend it was once again the case. Because the trophy of the UFC Stiegl Indoor Cup, known as the "Salzburg Bull", suddenly appeared at German record champions FC Bayern. The last edition of the Salzburg indoor soccer classic took place just two weeks ago in Alpenstraße.
One thing is clear: National player Konny Laimer knows what the good bit is all about. In the past, the Salzburg native has already acted as the lottery fairy for what used to be known as the popular hunt for the felt ball. While Germany's record goalscorer in the premier class, Thomas Müller, was still able to strike the somewhat respectable pose of a habitual trophy collector next to him (see photo), England's long-serving team captain Harry Kane looks directly surprised. A wooden trophy, especially one from the Salzburg bandwagon, is not something he is likely to have come across too often.
