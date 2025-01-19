Klagenfurt in Malta
This Austrian “survived” all bankruptcies
Austria Klagenfurt are currently sweating it out at their winter training camp in Malta - and the "Krone" is right in the middle of it. The first test will take place this Sunday at the national stadium. Peter Kostolansky, a veteran caretaker manager, has been with the team for almost 25 years. . .
The Violets completed their first training session on the Mediterranean island of Malta on Saturday in strong winds but sunshine and 17 degrees. Where they checked into the "AX ODYCY" hotel in St. Paul's Bay, they will now sweat every day in the sports center near the national stadium in Attard, just over 15 minutes away.
26 men are with them - the injured Szerencsi, Wydra, Straudi and Toshevski are known to have stayed at home, while Dehl and Robatsch are receiving individual support on site.
"It will be a good week for the boys," believes Peter Kostolansky. He should know, as the native Czechoslovakian will be celebrating his 25th anniversary in professional soccer in Klagenfurt the summer after next!
Two bankruptcies
Because the Waidmannsdorf team's caretaker manager is obviously not to be put down. The now 57-year-old was employed as a kit man back in 2001 when FC Kärnten were promoted to the Bundesliga and experienced their first bankruptcy. Immediately afterwards, he went to Austria Kärnten - where the lights went out in 2010. Only to join the re-established Austria Klagenfurt in the regional league shortly afterwards.
At which Kostolansky was again responsible for the luggage on Saturday. "Including the players' personal belongings, we transported a total of over 1,000 kilos on the plane," grins Kostolansky, who - probably a rarity in the Bundesliga - works alone. "But that's not a problem. I have the routine!"
The ex-ice field hockey pro (HK Nitra) didn't move to Carinthia because of soccer. "I came here to play in the 2nd division for DEK Schellander. I never thought I'd end up playing football. But one thing is certain: I don't want to experience a third club death," laughs Kostolansky, who has of course already sorted the "laundry" for the first camp test on Sunday (2pm) against Viktoria Berlin.
