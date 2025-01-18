Diagnosis is here! Kriechmayr must tremble for the World Championships

"Luck in misfortune"

"Basically, I'm fine and I'm glad that it turned out like this. Now I will do everything I can to be as fit as possible by the World Championships. At first I thought the injury was worse because I could hardly put any weight on the leg, so you can definitely call it a blessing in disguise. Now I have to look from day to day and will do everything I can to get fit again quickly," said Kriechmayr after the diagnosis.