After the crash in Wengen
Diagnosis is here! Kriechmayr must tremble for the World Championships
Now the diagnosis is in! Austria's speed ace Vincent Kriechmayr suffered a severe strain in the inner ligament of his right knee when he crashed in the final S of the downhill in Wengen on Saturday - 17 days before the World Ski Championships in Saalbach!
"He is our leader in the speed team, that would be very, very bitter for him right now," said men's head coach Marko Pfeifer immediately after Kriechmayr's fall. Fortunately, the feared cruciate ligament rupture did not occur, but the severe strain is also a cause for concern! It is not yet clear how long "Vinc" will actually be out for, just three weeks before the home World Championships.
"Vincent was lucky today. He will start therapeutic measures immediately and a check-up in the next few days will reveal how quickly he can return to training," says Christian Hoser, the doctor treating him.
"Luck in misfortune"
"Basically, I'm fine and I'm glad that it turned out like this. Now I will do everything I can to be as fit as possible by the World Championships. At first I thought the injury was worse because I could hardly put any weight on the leg, so you can definitely call it a blessing in disguise. Now I have to look from day to day and will do everything I can to get fit again quickly," said Kriechmayr after the diagnosis.
What had happened?
The 33-year-old from Upper Austria was pushed backwards in the sharp right-hand bend before the finish, whereupon he lost control and was unable to stay on his feet. Kriechmayr hit the safety net hard and immediately complained of pain in his right knee.
Nevertheless, "Vinc", visibly shaken and with abrasions to his face, skied to the finish, from where he was flown by helicopter to the hospital in the Hochrum private clinic. There, late in the evening, an MRI scan finally revealed the bitter but not entirely catastrophic diagnosis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.