Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

2:1 in the test match

Altach win the “small” derby against Bregenz

Nachrichten
18.01.2025 19:55

Altach won the test match derby against Bregenz 2:1 in front of a worthy crowd and with a good performance from both teams. Activities away from the game point to the Rheindörfler signing a new attacker in the near future.

0 Kommentare

The test match between Altach and Bregenz attracted around 500 spectators to the Cashpoint Arena. Far more than the visitors from the city on Lake Constance are allowed to welcome in their league matches - at home and away.

The final score of 2:1 was already clear after the first half. Mike Bähre converted a penalty early on after a foul on Dijon Kameri to make it 1:0. New signing Florian Dietz buried a header from Ousmane Diawara (27') to make it 2:0. An Ingolitsch error led to Bregenz's consolation goal through Daniel Tiefenbach (44').

The home side fell behind after the break, but the second-division side from Lake Constance failed to capitalize on their superiority to score any further goals in the Cashpoint Arena. The Rheindörfler will test themselves at home against Luzern II on Wednesday (14).

An offensive signing is a priority for Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
An offensive signing is a priority for Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

A new signing?
There was some interesting activity away from the game. They suggest that Altach's next new signing - a striker - could come from northern Europe. The agency of Jim Solbakken (Nor), which cooperates with Vorarlberg player agent Mario Weger, has a number of interesting strikers "on offer", such as ex-Salzburg player Frederik Gulbrandson.

There has been no concrete information on this yet. However, an attacker is said to have already arrived at the Vorarlberg Bundesliga club for trial training. Altach's sporting director Roland Kirchler has repeatedly said in recent days that a striker is at the top of his priority list.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf