2:1 in the test match
Altach win the “small” derby against Bregenz
Altach won the test match derby against Bregenz 2:1 in front of a worthy crowd and with a good performance from both teams. Activities away from the game point to the Rheindörfler signing a new attacker in the near future.
The test match between Altach and Bregenz attracted around 500 spectators to the Cashpoint Arena. Far more than the visitors from the city on Lake Constance are allowed to welcome in their league matches - at home and away.
The final score of 2:1 was already clear after the first half. Mike Bähre converted a penalty early on after a foul on Dijon Kameri to make it 1:0. New signing Florian Dietz buried a header from Ousmane Diawara (27') to make it 2:0. An Ingolitsch error led to Bregenz's consolation goal through Daniel Tiefenbach (44').
The home side fell behind after the break, but the second-division side from Lake Constance failed to capitalize on their superiority to score any further goals in the Cashpoint Arena. The Rheindörfler will test themselves at home against Luzern II on Wednesday (14).
A new signing?
There was some interesting activity away from the game. They suggest that Altach's next new signing - a striker - could come from northern Europe. The agency of Jim Solbakken (Nor), which cooperates with Vorarlberg player agent Mario Weger, has a number of interesting strikers "on offer", such as ex-Salzburg player Frederik Gulbrandson.
There has been no concrete information on this yet. However, an attacker is said to have already arrived at the Vorarlberg Bundesliga club for trial training. Altach's sporting director Roland Kirchler has repeatedly said in recent days that a striker is at the top of his priority list.
