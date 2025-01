Record-breaking world champion ends career after season

Bö made his World Cup debut in 2013. In his career, he has won five Olympic victories and 20 World Championship gold medals. Only compatriot Ole Einar Björndalen can keep up with the exceptional athlete from Stryn when it comes to World Championship titles. He has also won 79 World Cups and a total of 88 career victories. Only Björndalen is ahead of him in these statistics with a total of 95 successes.