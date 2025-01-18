Fettner fights for World Championships
“You can’t write anything off in ski jumping”
Team gold at the 2022 Olympic Games, team silver at the 2024 Ski Flying World Championships - Manuel Fettner is a reliable pillar of the Austrian ski jumping team at major events. But now the Adler oldie is worried about his starting place at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim.
As number 17 in the Ski Jumping World Cup, Manuel Fettner would be a regular in any team in the world, but in the outstanding ÖSV team, the 39-year-old from Innsbruck is currently sitting in the unloved sling chair: "I've often experienced this. This year it's really bitter because my performances aren't bad."
After the Four Hills Tournament, "Fetti" will return to the red-white-red World Cup squad. However, the quota place he won in the Continental Cup is only valid for Zakopane this weekend and the subsequent Oberstdorf flying event: "Two stops are a bit short. Unfortunately, I can't change the schedule."
I definitely have to make it onto the podium once to be allowed to continue in the World Cup. If I don't, then the World Championships are gone for me too.
Manuel Fettner
For the Olympic silver medalist from Beijing, the ticket for the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim (February 25 to March 9) is already at stake. "I definitely have to make it onto the podium once in order to continue competing in the World Cup. If I don't, then the World Championships are gone for me too."
However, the Innsbruck ski jumping oldie still believes he has a mini chance: "You can't write anything off in ski jumping. Theoretically, everything is there, I've shown that often enough. There were also jumps in the tour where I finished in the top 6."
No start in the Zakopane team competition
Fettner trained in Seefeld for more consistency during the competition break (Predazzo cancellation). The first day in Zakopane confirmed the course of the season so far. On Friday, the Olympic team champion finished 22nd in the qualification for Sunday's individual event, which would have earned him a starting place for the team competition in any team, but his 128 meters were only good enough for seventh place in the internal ÖSV match. Head coach Andi Widhölzl nominated the quartet Daniel Tschofenig (1st), Max Ortner (5th), Jan Hörl (11th) and Stefan Kraft (16th).
