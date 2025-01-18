“You can’t write anything off in ski jumping”

No start in the Zakopane team competition

Fettner trained in Seefeld for more consistency during the competition break (Predazzo cancellation). The first day in Zakopane confirmed the course of the season so far. On Friday, the Olympic team champion finished 22nd in the qualification for Sunday's individual event, which would have earned him a starting place for the team competition in any team, but his 128 meters were only good enough for seventh place in the internal ÖSV match. Head coach Andi Widhölzl nominated the quartet Daniel Tschofenig (1st), Max Ortner (5th), Jan Hörl (11th) and Stefan Kraft (16th).