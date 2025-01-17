Record season after courage
Cyclists, hikers and new guests from the USA
Carinthia's tourism industry has had a record season and has made a strong start to the new year. Reasons enough to continue pursuing concepts that have already been launched, to fill up on confidence and also to set off for new shores; such as to the USA, where we are still a relatively unknown destination.
"Tourism is a stable industry. Even in generally difficult times." This is just one of the good messages that "Carinthia advertiser" Klaus Ehrenbrandtner can take from the encouraging figures for the previous year. People are saving on vacations lately. And that makes Carinthia a good, stable employer.
The year 2024 - whereby tourism uses its own seasonal calendar, which runs from November to October of the following year - was certainly a good year, with a new record number of arrivals - exactly 3,236,088 - and top figures for overnight stays: 13 million.
"Sunshine and quality"
The actually "thankless" November had then brought an all-time high, December had also been good, the January figures were promising and the further booking situation as well. After that, the focus was on spring skiing with messages such as "sun and quality"; a new radio and TV campaign was launched especially for this purpose.
The efforts to extend the seasons, some of which have already been successful, are being intensified. This year, for example, the brand new "Velovista" pleasure cycling product, which combines the existing Carinthian lake loops with a multi-day cycling event; an activity for guests and locals alike and right on trend. The "Krone", which advertises throughout Austria, is also involved. The "Velovista 2025" is currently being presented for the first time at the vacation trade fair in Vienna.
The "Velovista", which is to take place every year in future, will link the cycle routes to and around lakes such as Lake Wörthersee, Lake Ossiach, Lake Klopeiner See and also through the Drau Valley with circular tours. Each stage is guided, catered for and packages are put together, from bike hire and luggage transport to overnight accommodation, to make the cycling experience a pure one.
Decisive booking factors
Cycling, like hiking, continues to be a megatrend, topped only by swimming and bathing. And just as decisive for bookings as regional culinary delights; the cooperation with Guide-Michelin takes this into account. The current award-winning gourmet magnets will be presented in Salzburg next week.
What else is Carinthia counting on? The Koralm Tunnel and the opportunities it offers together with Styria. For example, hiking routes are being developed that start from railroad stations or connect stations.
And the focus is on previously untapped markets such as the USA. Overseas, vacations in Europe have always been a hot topic, with destinations such as Vienna and Venice. However, the offers that lie geographically in between must first penetrate the consciousness. Initial initiatives are underway.
Other focal points round off the year, such as the start of the camping tourism season "Gates of summer", the "Art of Balance" as a contemporary time-out program, the network meeting of the Austrian meetings industry and much more.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
