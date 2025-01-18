After series wins
Association steps in as sponsor for ski girls
The Carinthian ski girls Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger dominate the speed races in the European Cup - although neither of them are in the ÖSV squad. Carinthia's association is helping to finance the season. Boss Mörtl: "They shouldn't have to pay a cent out of their pockets!" Fest is allowed to compete in the World Cup again on Sunday in Cortina. Felix Hacker cheered in the men's event.
Two Carinthian speed girls have the European Cup downhill races fully under control this year! Nadine Fest (who also won the Super-G in Zauchensee on Friday) has won three of the four downhill races so far and finished second once. Carmen Spielberger is also surprisingly strong - one win, two second places, one third place!
Topic of conversation in the ÖSV
The two have one thing in common: they are not in the ÖSV squad! In the first Zauchensee downhill, however, the duo left eight (!) squad skiers behind them in first and second place. "Of course we've shown a sign of life - we're certainly a hot topic of conversation in the ÖSV coaching team," says Spielberger, for whom the fixed ticket for the next World Cup season is at the top of her to-do list.
Training with an Olympic champion
This requires a top 3 place in the discipline rankings; she is currently second behind Fest. "That's definitely in the cards! Of course I want to recommend myself," says the 22-year-old from Guttaring, who has already had the opportunity to compete as a forerunner in St. Anton. Most of her training is with the Carinthian state squad - also under the wings of triple Olympic champion Matthias Mayer and speed ace Christian Walder.
Dropped from the ÖSV squad
Arriach's Nadine Fest has already won the overall European Cup rankings in 2022/23 and is making a big impression again after being kicked out of the ÖSV squad. "I have to recommend myself with good performances - I'm ready to compete in the World Cup," says the 26-year-old. The time has already come again on Sunday: Fest will be back in the concert of the greats at the Super-G in Cortina.
Receiving the latest wardrobe
At least the duo don't have to worry about financing the season - the Carinthian regional association is stepping in. "I certainly won't let them have to pay a single cent out of their own pockets," emphasizes Carinthia's ski president Dieter Mörtl. "They've earned it - the federation will cover all the costs!" Fest has already received the latest ÖSV wardrobe in Zauchensee - the "Wäsch" is also already being made for Spielberger.
Hacker terrific in the European Cup
Felix Hacker from Lavanttal is also in top form in the men's European Cup. On Friday - after finishing second (Super-G) and fourth (downhill on Thursday) - he won the European Cup downhill in Pass Thurn in Tyrol. With a lead of nine hundredths over compatriot Vincent Wieser (St). This puts the 25-year-old in the lead in the overall European Cup standings with a strong 230-point lead over Oscar Sandvik (Nor). This means that Hacker is all set for all disciplines in the coming season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
