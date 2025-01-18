Association steps in as sponsor for ski girls

Topic of conversation in the ÖSV

The two have one thing in common: they are not in the ÖSV squad! In the first Zauchensee downhill, however, the duo left eight (!) squad skiers behind them in first and second place. "Of course we've shown a sign of life - we're certainly a hot topic of conversation in the ÖSV coaching team," says Spielberger, for whom the fixed ticket for the next World Cup season is at the top of her to-do list.