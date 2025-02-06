Cuddly looks on trend
Celebrities are chic in knitwear again this winter
Thick knitted vests and sweaters simply never go out of fashion in winter. The celebrities, who have been showing off their casual side in recent weeks, know this too.
Whether it's a winter walk, fun on the slopes or a stroll in a posh ski resort: celebrities also prefer to slip into cozy, warm outfits during the cold months of the year.
Knitwear in black and white
Of course, fluffy knitted pieces are particularly popular and are always on trend in winter. Jennifer Lopez, for example, wore a thick knitted coat with a pattern with casual jeans and ugg boots on her Christmas vacation in Aspen. A real eye-catcher!
Lena Gercke also proves that knitwear in black and white is particularly popular with celebrities this year during her visit to the Stanglwirt in Tyrol. Like J.Lo, the former "GNTM" winner wore a white knitted vest with a Norwegian pattern in black as she strolled through the snow.
But with glitter, please!
Heidi Klum also brought a knitted sweater with her on her ski vacation. But even a cozy look can't be without a little glamour, which is why the model beauty opted for a model with glittering wool.
Norwegian patterns never go out of fashion
Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, prefers to make herself comfortable at home. The right look for reading a book in front of the fireplace is a must, of course. And the Hollywood beauty knows that Norwegian knitwear is not only stylish, but also a perennial favorite when it comes to winter fashion.
Of course, Gigi Hadid can't do without her winter sweater during a snowball fight. The girlfriend of Hollywood star Bradley Cooper opts for chunky knitwear in light gray with dark gray details for fun in the snow.
Even King Charles likes it!
Sir Rod Stewart recently proved that you can cut a good figure in a knitted sweater with a turtleneck even in the presence of King Charles. At a meeting with the British monarch, he opted for a classic model with a cable-knit pattern and combined it with a beige lambskin jacket. More winter style is not possible - Charles probably thought so too!
Mariah Carey presented a rather extravagant knitted look on her Aspen vacation. The singer not only wore sunglasses, a knitted hat and a diamond necklace when shopping at Gucci, but also an XXS knitted dress with a matching cardigan.
Knee-high winter boots and shiny tights completed the diva's luxury winter style.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
