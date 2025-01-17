Recorded for the first time
This is what the impact of a meteorite sounds like
Canadian researchers call it a milestone! For the first time, the impact of a meteorite has been recorded on video - including sound.
The impact occurred in July last year on Prince Edward Island in Canada. The natural phenomenon was recorded by the surveillance camera of a residential building. According to media reports, the owners had been in the entrance area of the house. When Joe Velaidum and his partner Laura Kelly returned from walking their dogs, they noticed gray dust and debris on the sidewalk.
They immediately checked the footage from their security camera and couldn't believe their eyes. After playing it back several times in super slow motion, the pair could see a small chunk falling to the ground. "It sounded like a loud shot from a rifle," Veladium recalled to the Canadian Press news agency.
Homeowner ponders near-death experience
"The shocking thing is that I had been standing in that very spot just minutes before," Veladium told CBC News. "If I had seen it, I might not be here today," he mused about his near-death experience.
They collected the remains of the meteorite and sent it to the relevant reporting office at the University of Alberta. An enthusiastic researcher traveled there with his whole family and examined the fragments, which weighed around 95 grams. The examinations revealed that it was a chondrite. This common type of meteorite is characterized
is characterized by a fine-grained structure.
Crashed to the ground at 200 km/h
According to the University of Alberta, the "Charlottetown Meteroite" - named after the impact site - is believed to have crashed to Earth from an asteoroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. According to reports, the impact speed was around 200 km/h.
Not only the researcher Chris Herd, but also many of his colleagues are rejoicing, because it was not only the first crash of a meteorite on Prince Edward Island, but also the first to be recorded with sound.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
