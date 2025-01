KTM rider Sanders triumphs in the 47th Dakar Rally

Ebster, who finished two stages in third place, was 2:13:54 hours behind Sanders in his second Dakar participation. He was around half an hour behind the winner in the Rally2 classification, which was secured by Spanish KTM factory rider Edgar Canet. With his maiden victory, Sanders brought KTM its third success overall since the desert rally has been held in Saudi Arabia. For the Upper Austrians it was their 21st triumph in the Dakar Rally.