After 0:5: Ilzer reacts to Kramaric’s angry speech

Kramaric did not want to say who he was specifically criticizing. "We are currently in danger of relegation and that with a team with good players. But nothing has worked since the changes at the club. Maybe I'll say more in the future." Whether he was referring to Andreas Schicker, who was brought in as Hoffenheim's new sporting director in October, or even Ilzer, who followed Schicker from Sturm Graz a month later, remained open. However, Hoffenheim have been plagued by internal quarrels for some time. The club had only signed new players in the summer after the departure of long-time manager Alexander Rosen, which was criticized by many fans. Schicker only arrived from Graz at the beginning of October.