"Krone" commentary
After the Gaza deal
The relief is great, but the deal comes with a bitter pill. Hamas, or what is left of it, has succeeded in extorting a great deal while it is still in the throes of hell: 30 terrorists from Israeli prisons for every civilian hostage and 50 for every female soldier. The deal is accompanied by a partial Israeli withdrawal. The war is only to end in further steps concerning all hostages still alive and the total withdrawal of Israel. Will this succeed?
How things should continue after the war was also the subject of the Vienna Middle East Dialogue between former Prime Minister Olmert and Arafat nephew al-Kitwa. Netanyahu would not end the war under these circumstances, Olmert fears. Only Trump could help again, because he wants to end it.
If Hamas is no longer allowed to play a role, who will take over the leadership in the Gaza Strip? There is no way around Mahmoud Abbas' Palestinian Authority. But it is too weak. Al-Kita interjects: weak because it is kept weak by Israel. Olmert then emphasized Israel's duty to ensure the nightmarish supply of Gaza.
Likewise, the humanitarian and international legal processing of the war is only just beginning. When the Israeli withdrawal phases begin, the Gaza Strip will finally be accessible to Western media representatives. I fear that Israel will then still have an enormous amount of explaining to do ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
