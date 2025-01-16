After the Gaza deal

The relief is great, but the deal comes with a bitter pill. Hamas, or what is left of it, has succeeded in extorting a great deal while it is still in the throes of hell: 30 terrorists from Israeli prisons for every civilian hostage and 50 for every female soldier. The deal is accompanied by a partial Israeli withdrawal. The war is only to end in further steps concerning all hostages still alive and the total withdrawal of Israel. Will this succeed?