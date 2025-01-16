Tractor protest in Vienna
UBV rages: “The flood of regulations is getting worse!”
Despite concerns, the EU Commission successfully concluded negotiations on the controversial Mercosur deal in December. The independent farmers' association reacted indignantly and gathered for a tractor protest rally in front of the Vienna Parliament on Thursday: "We're not doing this because we're bored, but because it's about the farmers!"
The independent farmers' association takes stock: the obvious failure of the current negotiations in Vienna to form the new federal government is a reflection of agricultural policy in Austria and Europe. The association paints a bleak picture for the future of agricultural policy in Austria.
UBV: Farmers' income "a disgrace"
According to the UBV, farmers are in a particularly bad financial situation. According to the Green Report, they would end up at the bottom of all income classes. From an economic point of view, according to their calculations, they would need an income two to three times higher to make ends meet "reasonably". This is because the majority of farmers' incomes, at 16,000, are "a disgrace" by comparison, while civil servants receive an annual income of 62,000 euros.
They have been pointing out a brutal imbalance in farmers' incomes for years. This is because, while index-linked expenditure on operating resources is often increasing by double digits, income is stagnating or falling significantly.
Association accuses parties of indifference
The Independent Farmers' Association sees the parties and their own representatives as the main culprits and accuses them of indifference: "Some of them are shrugging their shoulders," it said in a press release on Thursday. "They are trying to justify the impractical means with all kinds of conditions."
The flood of regulations and the incomprehensible requirements are getting worse every year! The UBV will now take a different approach to raise public awareness of the concerns and challenges facing farmers.
Der Unabhängige Bauernverbund in einer Aussendung
Many talks have been futile and concrete proposals for solutions have been rejected by those responsible. They are calling for new approaches to agricultural policy and want to raise awareness of the concerns and challenges facing farmers among the general public with the tractor protest rally taking place on Thursday. This will be followed by a press conference in front of parliament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.