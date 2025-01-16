UBV rages: “The flood of regulations is getting worse!”

UBV: Farmers' income "a disgrace"

According to the UBV, farmers are in a particularly bad financial situation. According to the Green Report, they would end up at the bottom of all income classes. From an economic point of view, according to their calculations, they would need an income two to three times higher to make ends meet "reasonably". This is because the majority of farmers' incomes, at 16,000, are "a disgrace" by comparison, while civil servants receive an annual income of 62,000 euros.