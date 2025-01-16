Automatically stored draft

Obviously play money?

There, too, he failed to pay the bill. During the trial, the 32-year-old rejected the accusation that he had tried to pay with counterfeit money. "I have 30,000 francs in the bank. Why would I pay with flowers?" When asked by the judge why the police were able to seize so much counterfeit money when he was arrested, the criminal replied: "I use it to play poker." Moreover, it was obvious to everyone that it was gambling money.