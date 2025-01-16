Large sum of counterfeit money
Automatically stored draft
Defendant rented rooms in hotels and tried to pay with counterfeit money. At the Feldkirch Regional Court in Vorarlberg, the man with a relevant criminal record was sentenced to a partial prison term of nine months on Thursday. The 32-year-old asked for three days to think it over.
Fraud is his scam. Four relevant previous convictions bear witness to this. On Thursday, the Croatian received conviction number five. Judge Theo Rümmele found the 32-year-old criminal guilty of fraud, passing on counterfeit money and the offense of withdrawing money with someone else's ATM card. However, six of the nine months in prison were suspended.
Bargainer goes on the run
In addition, the carnival barker must pay the two hotels in Vorarlberg and Tyrol a total of 1,246 euros for the remaining nights. The 32-year-old Croatian resident in Switzerland committed the crimes between May and July last year. The crime spree began when the Croatian entered Austria. In his luggage: counterfeit money. More precisely, 12,000 francs and 300 US dollars in large bills.
The unemployed man first booked himself into a hotel in Vorarlberg for two nights. When he tried to pay the bill with a 1000-franc bill on the day of his departure, the landlord refused and sent him to the bank to change the money. The defendant then promises to come back straight away, but in reality leaves. The Croatian then pulls the same stunt in a hotel in Tyrol.
Obviously play money?
There, too, he failed to pay the bill. During the trial, the 32-year-old rejected the accusation that he had tried to pay with counterfeit money. "I have 30,000 francs in the bank. Why would I pay with flowers?" When asked by the judge why the police were able to seize so much counterfeit money when he was arrested, the criminal replied: "I use it to play poker." Moreover, it was obvious to everyone that it was gambling money.
In an expert opinion drawn up by the National Bank, it also came to the conclusion that the bills were total forgeries, but that they were not clearly recognizable to the layman. However, the Croatian pleaded guilty to the charge of withdrawing 1,200 euros with a foreign ATM card and then throwing the card away. If the verdict becomes final, the fraudster will be extradited to Switzerland. Proceedings against him are also pending there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.