With SONNENKRAFT
Store electricity instead of giving it away
Austrians store smart! Why give away what the sun generously provides? Surplus solar power doesn't belong in the grid - it belongs in your own household! With a battery storage system from SONNENKRAFT, the energy stays where it belongs and is used exactly when it is needed: in the evening, when it rains or simply when the electricity bill spoils your weekend.
A battery storage system is like a piggy bank for solar energy - filled on sunny days, ready for the night and bad weather. This saves up to 75 percent of electricity costs. An investment that pays for itself in just a few years. And anyone who laughs at their next electricity bill knows that retrofitting the existing PV system was not only sustainable, but also really clever!
Sonnenkraft battery storage systems fit like a smart tailor-made suit: with a maximum capacity of 29 kWh, they also feel at home in energy-hungry households and are compatible with almost all standard PV modules on the market. In the event of a power failure or blackout, the integrated backup circuit ensures a reliable energy supply - with sufficient battery capacity even for several days.
Complete packages with PV panels, inverters and battery storage are the ideal solution for solar newcomers. Everything from a single source - advice, sales, installation and commissioning are carried out by professional specialist companies directly on site - that's service made in Austria.
www.sonnenkraft.com
