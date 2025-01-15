Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

With SONNENKRAFT

Store electricity instead of giving it away

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 11:30

Austrians store smart! Why give away what the sun generously provides? Surplus solar power doesn't belong in the grid - it belongs in your own household! With a battery storage system from SONNENKRAFT, the energy stays where it belongs and is used exactly when it is needed: in the evening, when it rains or simply when the electricity bill spoils your weekend.

0 Kommentare

A battery storage system is like a piggy bank for solar energy - filled on sunny days, ready for the night and bad weather. This saves up to 75 percent of electricity costs. An investment that pays for itself in just a few years. And anyone who laughs at their next electricity bill knows that retrofitting the existing PV system was not only sustainable, but also really clever!

(Bild: GreenSolar GmbH)
(Bild: GreenSolar GmbH)

Sonnenkraft battery storage systems fit like a smart tailor-made suit: with a maximum capacity of 29 kWh, they also feel at home in energy-hungry households and are compatible with almost all standard PV modules on the market. In the event of a power failure or blackout, the integrated backup circuit ensures a reliable energy supply - with sufficient battery capacity even for several days.

(Bild: GreenSolar GmbH)
(Bild: GreenSolar GmbH)

Complete packages with PV panels, inverters and battery storage are the ideal solution for solar newcomers. Everything from a single source - advice, sales, installation and commissioning are carried out by professional specialist companies directly on site - that's service made in Austria.

Click here for the exclusive offer www.sonnenkraft.com

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf