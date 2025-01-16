“Hamas backs down”: Gaza deal collapsed after all?

Two ministers reject deal

Two of Netanyahu's ministers have already spoken out publicly against the agreement. The far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke of a "bad and dangerous agreement for the security of the State of Israel", while the far-right Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also opposed the "disastrous agreement". According to insiders, the agreement is nevertheless likely to be accepted. It is still unclear what the long-term future holds for the government in the Gaza Strip, for example.