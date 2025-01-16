New accusations from Israel
“Hamas backs down”: Gaza deal collapsed after all?
Following the announcement of an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, confusion about the deal arose again on Thursday morning. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the terrorist organization Hamas of having "backed down". This was delaying the approval of the Israeli cabinet.
A Hamas representative, however, emphasized that the group stands by the agreement. According to Israeli media reports, the cabinet was due to meet on Thursday to approve the deal.
Is Hamas trying to extort new concessions from Israel?
Netanyahu emphasized that this would not happen as long as there was no full agreement. "Hamas is withdrawing from parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in order to extort last-minute concessions," he said.
Hamas is withdrawing from parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in order to extort last-minute concessions.
sraels Premier Benjamin Netanyahu
Release of Hamas terrorists as sticking point
According to the "Jerusalem Post", some agreements, particularly regarding the identity of released terrorists, are still subject to reservations. Hamas is demanding that the identity of the released Palestinian prisoners be determined, while Israel is claiming a right of veto over the release of mass murderers. "Contrary to an explicit clause granting Israel veto power over the release of mass murderers, Hamas demands to determine the identity of these terrorists," reads a statement from the Israeli government.
Israel attaches great importance to the fact that virtually no prisoners involved in Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 will be released. However, according to US sources, the prisoners on trial so far include 275 Palestinians who were convicted of murdering Israelis and are still serving life sentences.
Israeli withdrawal as a further sticking point
Another critical point is the withdrawal of Israeli troops and control over the Gaza Strip. Egyptian security forces are to monitor that no heavy weapons are transported.
Two ministers reject deal
Two of Netanyahu's ministers have already spoken out publicly against the agreement. The far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke of a "bad and dangerous agreement for the security of the State of Israel", while the far-right Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also opposed the "disastrous agreement". According to insiders, the agreement is nevertheless likely to be accepted. It is still unclear what the long-term future holds for the government in the Gaza Strip, for example.
Israel intensifies attacks in Gaza
While the people of Gaza and Israel celebrated the pact, the Israeli military intensified its attacks following the announcement. Heavy Israeli bombardment, mainly in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, rescue services said.
The attacks continued early Thursday, destroying homes in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and northern Gaza, residents said. According to the Israeli military, militants from the Palestinian territory fired a rocket at Israel on Thursday. There were no casualties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.