Mishap at the Oscar Gala
Zellweger suffered an “adult dress mishap”
Ouch! She's more like her iconic role than you might think. Renée Zellweger has now revealed a mishap that could have happened to her Bridget Jones.
The actress with Swiss roots attended the 2005 Oscars in a red dress with a train created for her by designer Carolina Herrera. The only problem was that the elegant gown did not survive the Academy Awards - which was just one of Zellweger's problems that night.
"Dress ripped below my buttocks"
The 55-year-old revealed in British "Vogue" that she suffered an "unbelievably great" Herrera design at the Oscars and that she had a "not-safe-for-youth dress mishap".
After a chat during a visit to the toilet, Zellweger didn't notice that a man was standing on her train: "At that exact moment, I quickly marched off in the other direction and the dress tore below my buttocks."
Which is why she then only walked around "with her hands behind her back" so that her bare bottom would not be caught by one of the cameras in the Dolby Theatre.
Entered the house via the balcony
After the end of the Academy Awards, however, she didn't want to risk embarrassing herself at the after-parties: "I decided to go home quickly and get changed."
When she finally made her way to her home in the Hollywood Hills, she made a shock discovery: she had forgotten her front door key.
Zellweger had only one option: "I climbed onto my balcony on the first floor and got into my little bathroom window in my torn dress with a hole under my buttocks." Luckily for her, no one saw her do it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
