More than 100 Olympic stars return medals

There were already concerns about the poor condition of the medals during the Games. Skateboarder Nyjah Hutson had already posted a critical video at the time. "These Olympic medals look great when they're new. But when you wear them on your skin for a while and get a little sweaty, they're not as high quality as you'd think. I mean, look at them. Even on the front, they chip," said the bronze medal winner from Paris.