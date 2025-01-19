Car traffic on highways has increased significantly

Traffic hell at the gates of Vienna

The busiest section of road in Lower Austria is the A 2 in the district of Mödling. More than 46.5 million cars were counted near Biedermannsdorf in the first ten months of last year alone. In contrast to the national trend, heavy goods traffic also increased slightly here (see chart). 3.9 million trucks thundered past the counting point. The southern outskirts of Vienna remain the traffic hub of the eastern region: 24.7 million cars and almost 3.1 million trucks on the A 21 near Brunn am Gebirge and 18.9 million cars and 3.3 million trucks on the S 1 near Vösendorf are proof of this.