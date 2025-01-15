Cigarettes and nicotine pouches to be equated in future

In future, the same rules will apply to pouches as to cigarettes. This means that they may only be sold in tobacconists or tobacco stores and must carry mandatory warning labels. New products of this kind must be notified to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES). A maximum permitted nicotine content is also provided for, as well as an advertising restriction for such new nicotine products.