Trial in Salzburg
Ski instructor (21) guilty of rape
At the turn of the year 2024, a Dutch ski instructor (21) abused a female colleague in Maria Alm. He denied the allegations, the court believed the victim. However, he does not have to go to prison.
It was "consensual", said the accused Dutchman (21) on the first day of the trial in Salzburg Provincial Court at the beginning of October regarding the accusation of rape. "I asked her if she wanted sex. She clearly said yes," he explained at the time.
The whole thing happened on New Year's Eve 2024 in front of a barn door in Maria Alm - at around 3 a.m. According to the indictment, the ski instructor also used violence against his colleague - the victim fought back.
And before this act, he is also said to have kissed another colleague against her will - in other words, coerced her.
At the continuation of the trial on Tuesday, the court believed the victims. As the Dutchman has no criminal record and is attending therapy to improve his relationship with women, the court gave him a second chance: 16 months' conditional imprisonment and a 5760 euro unconditional fine. The victim, represented by lawyer Sabina Moser, was awarded 3000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
