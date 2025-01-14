Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Due to knee injury

Shock for Bozovic – veteran out for World Cup!

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 16:30

No way! Just Janko Bozovic, the last of the "old hands" in Austria's men's handball team, has been ruled out for the World Championships in Croatia. And this shortly before the start of the tournament against Kuwait, where the 39-year-old plays for the club himself. The 20-year-old Nicolas Paulnsteiner was nominated to replace him.

0 Kommentare

First captain and top star Niko Bilyk is out due to a thigh injury - and now Janko Bozovic is also out. The 39-year-old veteran suffered an injury to his left knee in one of the last training sessions before the start of the World Championship. Austria's handball team was very worried. After an MRI scan on Tuesday, it was confirmed: a meniscus injury, meaning the 2.04-year-old's tournament is over even before the first match.

Janko Bozovic is out of the World Cup. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Janko Bozovic is out of the World Cup.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"That's a great pity! Now we hardly have any real shooters left," Kreis Tobias Wagner told the "Krone", alluding to Bozovic's dreaded shots from around nine or ten meters.

Bozovic (right) with Wagner and Frimmel. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Bozovic (right) with Wagner and Frimmel.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Sporting director Patrick Fölser also sighs: "The loss of Janko hurts, of course. We miss an experienced player who has 195 international caps, has seen almost everything in international handball and is a pillar of our national team. We wish him a good and speedy recovery." Doubly bitter for the right back: on Tuesday (20.30, live ORF Sport+) he would have faced Kuwait, the country where he himself plays for the club Al Khitan and lives in a hotel apartment. "It's a special duel," said Bozovic ahead of the tournament. "We also have to take this opponent very seriously." 

Bozovic with his family in Kuwait. (Bild: Privat)
Bozovic with his family in Kuwait.
(Bild: Privat)

Nicolas Paulnsteiner has already been called up in his position as a precaution, he is already in Porec and ready. After winning the championship with Linz, the 20-year-old has been playing in the German Bundesliga with 1. VfL Potsdam since the summer. The left-handed player is regarded as a great hope for the future, finished sixth with the national youth team at the 2024 European U20 Championships and is now able to present himself on the big A stage for the first time. "Nici has been under observation for a long time. He has already been invited to training sessions with the senior team and knows the players and the system. He should take the pressure off Boris Zivkovic in this position and of course make his own mark," says Fölser. "Even without Janko Bozovic, our goals for the World Cup remain unchanged. We want to start with a win and play a good tournament."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf