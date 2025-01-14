Shock for Bozovic – veteran out for World Cup!

Nicolas Paulnsteiner has already been called up in his position as a precaution, he is already in Porec and ready. After winning the championship with Linz, the 20-year-old has been playing in the German Bundesliga with 1. VfL Potsdam since the summer. The left-handed player is regarded as a great hope for the future, finished sixth with the national youth team at the 2024 European U20 Championships and is now able to present himself on the big A stage for the first time. "Nici has been under observation for a long time. He has already been invited to training sessions with the senior team and knows the players and the system. He should take the pressure off Boris Zivkovic in this position and of course make his own mark," says Fölser. "Even without Janko Bozovic, our goals for the World Cup remain unchanged. We want to start with a win and play a good tournament."