Blue-black plans
These prestigious green projects are on the brink of collapse
Will we soon be traveling on public transport without a climate ticket, but at 150 km/h on selected stretches of freeway? As is well known, the FPÖ and ÖVP have yet to provide details of their savings plans. However, climate protection experts already have very concrete fears as to where the red pencil could be applied.
Time is money. This is also true, or even more so, in politics. In just one year, the FPÖ and ÖVP want to and must - as reported - save 6.4 billion euros. Even though the two soon-to-be coalition partners are yet to present details of their budget plans, it already seems clear that the blue-black coalition will also be making cuts to the climate in particular. The abolition of the climate bonus is probably a done deal, and the final end of the 2.5 hectare target for land consumption in Austria's municipalities is now sealed.
Greenpeace identifies "overexploitation"
Environmental organizations such as Greenpeace are already sounding the alarm bells. "An FPÖ-ÖVP coalition is by far the worst option for the environment. The overexploitation of nature will continue. Both parties also reject the restoration plans for nature," said Greenpeace head Alexander Egit to "Krone".
Long list of cuts
Referring to statements from the Federation of Austrian Industries, environmentalists now even fear that the climate ticket will be canceled. At the very least, financial cuts in connection with the green prestige project seem to be a foregone conclusion.
The NGOs are also worried that subsidies for the replacement of oil and gas heating systems could be cut and red-white-red blockades could be erected in the renaturation ordinance rushed through by Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler. In addition, there could also be no more subsidies for e-cars and photovoltaic systems in future under the blue-black government.
Czech Republic as a role model?
While the brakes are being applied to climate protection, it could soon be full throttle on the roads for drivers. As the "Krone" newspaper has learned, a speed limit of 150 km/h could soon be introduced on selected stretches of highway under the blue-black government. Lower Austria's powerful FPÖ state deputy Udo Landbauer famously called for these test routes more than a year ago in the "Krone", referring to the Czech Republic, where similar projects have already been pursued. Italy's right-wing Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is also known to have already pursued similar projects.
The preservation of nature would not be promoted under the FPÖ and ÖVP. The FPÖ even opposes the regulation for more renaturation.
Alexander Egit, Greenpeace-Geschäftsführer
"The FPÖ generally proposes many measures to boost car traffic. For example, a suspension or reduction of the mineral oil tax, or a price cap for fuel. "At the same time, however, these measures also boost truck transit and contribute to the health of residents through noise and pollution," concluded Egit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.