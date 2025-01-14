These prestigious green projects are on the brink of collapse

Time is money. This is also true, or even more so, in politics. In just one year, the FPÖ and ÖVP want to and must - as reported - save 6.4 billion euros. Even though the two soon-to-be coalition partners are yet to present details of their budget plans, it already seems clear that the blue-black coalition will also be making cuts to the climate in particular. The abolition of the climate bonus is probably a done deal, and the final end of the 2.5 hectare target for land consumption in Austria's municipalities is now sealed.