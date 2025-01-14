OnlyFans star proud:
Had sex with 1057 men in just 14 hours
Brit Bonnie Blue (25) wants to set a new world record for herself: she claims to have had sex with 1057 men in just 14 hours. Social media users are largely disgusted by this.
According to the Daily Mail, the previous world record had been held by US porn actress Lisa Sparks (48) since 2004 - she had slept with 919 men within 24 hours. Last December, British Lily Phillips (23) announced that she was working on having sex with 1000 men in just one day. While the beauty is still struggling with the unpleasant consequences of her latest "sex challenge", another British woman is likely to have beaten her to it.
Onlyfans model Bonnie Blue announced on social media that she had been in bed with no fewer than 1057 men in 14 hours last Saturday. "When she reached 1,000, there were still 57 in the queue that Bonnie wanted to satisfy before the end of the 12-hour day," her PR team confirmed to The Sun.
Is her body rebelling now?
"You've had 1000 men inside you today - what hurts more, your mouth or your..." she is asked in a post on Instagram. "Probably a bit down there. I don't need a wheelchair though, I'm fine," Bonnie joked. It feels like she's had a hard day in the bedroom, which is true.
On Instagram, the 25-year-old then thanked "everyone barely of age, barely breathing and the husbands" who had made her record possible. In a Tiktok clip, she explained how such a number was even possible in terms of organization: "The room was absolutely full. Then we did groups of five, one after the other." However, she then wanted to give everyone more time, so they switched to groups of two. "One person would watch while I was with someone else, and then it was literally like a rotating circle," she explained. On average, each person probably watched 41 seconds.
"How embarrassing"
Bonnie Blues Challenge did not go down well on social media. "How embarrassing", "Why would anyone do this" and "Sad that men want to do this too - all for fame and money", users commented. However, the 25-year-old doesn't seem to care. She has already caused controversy in the past. For example, the OnlyFans star claimed to sleep with 18-year-olds who were "barely of age". She was also convinced that men should cheat if their wives were not interested in sex.
From recruitment agency to cam girl
Before her porn career, Blue worked in recruitment. She tied the knot with her childhood friend and moved with him to the Gold Coast in Australia. There she began working as a "cam girl" on adult platforms. Her husband at the time is said to have supported her, but the couple have since separated. According to her, she now earns almost 90,000 euros per month. Her family supports her, her mother is even said to work for her.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
