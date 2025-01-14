Had sex with 1057 men in just 14 hours

On Instagram, the 25-year-old then thanked "everyone barely of age, barely breathing and the husbands" who had made her record possible. In a Tiktok clip, she explained how such a number was even possible in terms of organization: "The room was absolutely full. Then we did groups of five, one after the other." However, she then wanted to give everyone more time, so they switched to groups of two. "One person would watch while I was with someone else, and then it was literally like a rotating circle," she explained. On average, each person probably watched 41 seconds.