Despite the rise in prices, we are not cutting back on vacations

Switch to bus and train

Going on a sustainable vacation is often more difficult than expected. From travel to accommodation and consumption in the vacation paradise - the carbon footprint can quickly skyrocket. However, if you don't want to do without protecting the environment despite being on vacation, you can already save a lot of greenhouse gases on your journey: "If you travel by train or bus, you consume 5 times less CO₂ than by car and even 8 times less than by plane," says Hannah Keller, climate and energy expert at GLOBAL 2000.