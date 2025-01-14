Leisure by the sea & co.
Despite the rise in prices, we are not cutting back on vacations
Despite the wave of inflation, we are drawn to faraway places. We spend an average of 2073 euros per person on a break by the sea, lake or mountain. Initial trends in surveys and bookings show where we are heading this year.
Winter still has us firmly in its grip, but plans are already being made for the summer. According to the latest "Ruefa Travel Compass", Austrians are unimpressed by the wave of inflation. Whether by car, plane, boat or train: on average, we spend 2073 euros per person on travel. The Tyroleans top the list with 2414 euros. In order to save money, people often opt for off-peak seasons.
North Sea and Baltic beaches very popular
The sea remains the dream destination for every second person, preferably in Italy and Croatia, with families in particular opting for cheaper sunny spots in Albania and Montenegro. Germany takes third place. In addition to culture and wellness, the beaches of the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, including the celebrity island of Sylt, are very popular. Tourists are increasingly choosing cooler alternatives to the hot south.
When it comes to long-distance travel, Austrians are not deterred by Donald Trump or Elon Musk. For example, 16 percent fly to the USA. Thailand comes in second place. Japan, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives are being booked more and more frequently.
As in 2024, Austrians plan to spend an average of 19 days relaxing, usually split between two or three vacations.
The challenges in everyday life are manifold. Vacations are seen as one of the most important opportunities of the year to recharge one's batteries.
Thomas Schwabl, Geschäftsführer Marketagent
In addition to wellness and city breaks, sustainable tourism, adventure travel, culinary delights and destinations off the beaten tourist track are very popular.
Switch to bus and train
Going on a sustainable vacation is often more difficult than expected. From travel to accommodation and consumption in the vacation paradise - the carbon footprint can quickly skyrocket. However, if you don't want to do without protecting the environment despite being on vacation, you can already save a lot of greenhouse gases on your journey: "If you travel by train or bus, you consume 5 times less CO₂ than by car and even 8 times less than by plane," says Hannah Keller, climate and energy expert at GLOBAL 2000.
Once you arrive at your vacation destination, there are also no limits to the climate-friendly options: instead of taking a cab, simply switch to public transport, eat local food and enjoy long walks.
If you go on vacation by bus or train, you can make the journey part of the trip and discover new places.
Hannah Keller, Expertin für Klima und Umwelt bei GLOBAL 2000
If you don't want to miss out on souvenirs, you should avoid souvenirs made from endangered species such as coral, exotic leather or ivory. If you also travel home by bus or train, you can be sure that your vacation trip was as sustainable as possible for the sake of the environment.
