Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Leisure by the sea &amp; co.

Despite the rise in prices, we are not cutting back on vacations

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 15:10

Despite the wave of inflation, we are drawn to faraway places. We spend an average of 2073 euros per person on a break by the sea, lake or mountain. Initial trends in surveys and bookings show where we are heading this year. 

0 Kommentare

Winter still has us firmly in its grip, but plans are already being made for the summer. According to the latest "Ruefa Travel Compass", Austrians are unimpressed by the wave of inflation. Whether by car, plane, boat or train: on average, we spend 2073 euros per person on travel. The Tyroleans top the list with 2414 euros. In order to save money, people often opt for off-peak seasons.

North Sea and Baltic beaches very popular
The sea remains the dream destination for every second person, preferably in Italy and Croatia, with families in particular opting for cheaper sunny spots in Albania and Montenegro. Germany takes third place. In addition to culture and wellness, the beaches of the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, including the celebrity island of Sylt, are very popular. Tourists are increasingly choosing cooler alternatives to the hot south.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

When it comes to long-distance travel, Austrians are not deterred by Donald Trump or Elon Musk. For example, 16 percent fly to the USA. Thailand comes in second place. Japan, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives are being booked more and more frequently.

As in 2024, Austrians plan to spend an average of 19 days relaxing, usually split between two or three vacations.

Zitat Icon

The challenges in everyday life are manifold. Vacations are seen as one of the most important opportunities of the year to recharge one's batteries.

Thomas Schwabl, Geschäftsführer Marketagent

In addition to wellness and city breaks, sustainable tourism, adventure travel, culinary delights and destinations off the beaten tourist track are very popular.

Switch to bus and train
Going on a sustainable vacation is often more difficult than expected. From travel to accommodation and consumption in the vacation paradise - the carbon footprint can quickly skyrocket. However, if you don't want to do without protecting the environment despite being on vacation, you can already save a lot of greenhouse gases on your journey: "If you travel by train or bus, you consume 5 times less CO₂ than by car and even 8 times less than by plane," says Hannah Keller, climate and energy expert at GLOBAL 2000.

Eco-tip: save greenhouse gases and water and also take the train. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Eco-tip: save greenhouse gases and water and also take the train.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

Once you arrive at your vacation destination, there are also no limits to the climate-friendly options: instead of taking a cab, simply switch to public transport, eat local food and enjoy long walks.

Zitat Icon

If you go on vacation by bus or train, you can make the journey part of the trip and discover new places.

Hannah Keller, Expertin für Klima und Umwelt bei GLOBAL 2000

If you don't want to miss out on souvenirs, you should avoid souvenirs made from endangered species such as coral, exotic leather or ivory. If you also travel home by bus or train, you can be sure that your vacation trip was as sustainable as possible for the sake of the environment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martina Münzer-Greier
Martina Münzer-Greier
Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Porträt von Hannah Neudeck
Hannah Neudeck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf