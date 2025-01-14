Swift terror plans
Suspect Beran A. found guilty according to expert opinion
Back in December, the "Krone" reported on new findings about the "Swift assassin". On Tuesday, the Vienna public prosecutor's office confirmed that the main suspect, Beran A., was guilty. A psychiatric report concluded that the 19-year-old was sane at the time of the crime.
The main suspect in connection with an allegedly foiled terrorist attack on a Taylor Swift concert planned for August 9, 2024 in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium is competent to stand trial. In the event of an indictment, he would therefore be judged in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Courts Act (JGG). There is already a legally binding indictment against an acquaintance of the 19-year-old.
Beran A. has been in custody for 6 months
"The expert found no evidence that the accused is not guilty," confirmed Nina Bussek, spokeswoman for the prosecution, on Tuesday afternoon. The 19-year-old, who is being investigated for terrorist association and criminal organization, has been in custody for six months due to the danger of committing a crime.
Trial date already set for acquaintance of the main suspect
An acquaintance of the 19-year-old, who came to the attention of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) in the course of the arrest of the main suspect and a 17-year-old alleged accomplice, has already been charged. This has already been submitted to the Vienna Regional Court, as confirmed by court spokesman Christoph Zonsics-Kral.
According to the indictment, the Iraqi, who is now also 19 years old, was not involved in the attack plans attributed to the duo. However, he is also said to be an ardent supporter of the radical Islamist terror militia "Islamic State" (IS). He is accused of having posted relevant propaganda on social media since at least August 2023 and attempting to recruit new members for IS by spreading images and videos glorifying IS via WhatsApp, TikTok and Telegram.
He also wrote chat messages in which he made no secret of his beliefs. According to the indictment, he paid homage to IS by claiming, for example, that the terrorist militia had "committed far more good deeds than bad ones." The 19-year-old is also alleged to have sworn allegiance to an IS leader in early August 2024, accompanied by a pre-recorded nasheed (a type of chant, note), which was distributed via a messenger service.
My client was confused, he was living in an absurd parallel world. But he would never have been capable of carrying out an attack.
Werner Tomanek, der Anwalt des 19-Jährigen
Bild: Heinz Stephan Tesarek
According to Zonsics-Kral, the Iraqi, who has also been in custody for six months, will have to answer to a jury in the Gray House on February 10. The hearing is scheduled to last just under two hours. No witnesses have been called, which indicates that the defendant has admitted responsibility.
Investigation into Swift attack plans still ongoing
Meanwhile, the investigations into the two defendants in the Swift case are still ongoing. Recently, new cell phone and chat evaluations have massively incriminated the main accused. In addition, the Federal Criminal Police Office presented a report according to which the 19-year-old from Ternitz (Wiener Neustadt district) had produced explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP) at home from everyday chemicals - sulphurous acid with a concentration of 4.1 to 4.5 percent, an acetone-based nail polish remover and 12 percent hydrogen peroxide. "The quantities were small, however, but appear to be sufficient to make a detonator," the report states.
The 19-year-old is suspected of planning a suicide attack on the second of a total of three Taylor Swift concerts planned in Vienna in the name of IS. Law enforcement authorities assume that he wanted to kill as many "Swifties", as the singer's fans are known, as possible in front of the stadium, either with a homemade explosive device or with cutting and stabbing weapons already in his possession.
During a house search of the 19-year-old, who was arrested on August 7, electronic detonation devices, a twelve-channel transmitter, a detonator, a 60-centimetre-long metal pipe, a 30-centimetre-long combat knife, a 46-centimetre-long machete and a butterfly knife were seized in addition to chemicals available in any DIY store and the liquid containing TATP.
Since then, the Vienna public prosecutor's office has been investigating the 19-year-old for terrorist association, criminal organization and offences against the Weapons Act. A friend two years younger than him is considered a possible accomplice. The two deny having had a terrorist attack in mind.
