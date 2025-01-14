Wintery Styria
The big chill: -14.3 degrees in Bad Mitterndorf
The frost has Styria firmly in its grip. From Monday to Tuesday, the coldest night of the still young year and the second coldest of the winter was recorded. The temperature in Upper Styria fell to as low as minus 14 degrees, but it wasn't only there that the temperature dropped into double figures.
At -14.3 degrees, Bad Mitterndorf was the coldest. The previous winter record of -15 degrees in Aigen im Ennstal in December was only just missed. Liezen (-14 degrees), Neumarkt (-13) and Mariazell (-12) were also well into double figures in the minus range. From Leoben to Mürzzuschlag, it was around minus ten degrees across the board.
Minus ten degrees at Graz Airport
It was also shivering further south: the measuring point at Graz Airport also showed minus ten degrees during the night. Only the south-east got off a little easier: It was minus seven degrees in Feldbach and Bad Gleichenberg.
"The severe frost is currently relatively widespread in Styria," says Konstantin Brandes from the Ubimet weather service. A look into the near future promises only slight warming: it will remain frosty throughout the nights, with lows of minus ten degrees in the high valleys.
Five to 15 centimetres of fresh snow on Wednesday
The snow will also return on Wednesday: a weak front will cross our province from the north, with five to ten centimetres of fresh snow in the valleys from the Dachstein to Hochsteiermark, according to Ubimet. In some areas, such as Gesäuse or Mariazellerland, it could be up to 15 centimetres.
From Thursday onwards, the weather will be "pretty boring", as expert Brandes puts it: during the day, there will be stable high-pressure weather without precipitation, and with sunshine it could be four to six degrees plus towards the weekend. At night, however, it will remain frosty in all parts of the country.
Good starting position for Schladming Nightrace
Looking ahead to the Ski World Cup on the Planai at the end of January, the prospects are good: the snow base is already good with around 30 centimetres on the mountains all around, and on Wednesday the front will bring an additional 15 centimetres. Thanks to the persistently cold temperatures, nothing should stand in the way of a wintry spectacle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
