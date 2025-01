Slippery road: Timber transporter skids into forest

Diesel oil spilled

The Oberzeiring and Judenburg volunteer fire departments took over the further work at the scene of the accident with twelve firefighters and five vehicles. The crashed heavy vehicle was recovered, the fuel tank pumped out and the ground dug up, as around 20 liters of diesel oil were likely to have leaked out. According to the Oberzeiring fire department, the work took the whole day and the road could only be reopened at around 6 pm.