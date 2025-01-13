Drug deals: Young lawyer (33) already convicted

For a year, a former trainee lawyer from Styria supplemented his salary with drug trafficking. He worked with a mafia group that operated throughout Europe - and did not shy away from violence.

Further arrest

Investigations have been ongoing since October 2023 by the Vienna Regional Criminal Police Office, East Central Branch and the Styrian Regional Criminal Police Office. In the meantime, 15 main suspects have been identified one after the other. A fugitive 23-year-old Austrian was arrested on January 10. The accusation: the men and women are alleged to have imported kilograms of drugs from Spain to Austria between September 2023 and April 2024 and then sold them - primarily in the Vienna area.