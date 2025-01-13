Devastating fires
How Prince Harry made an old man happy
Prince Harry has pulled out all the stops to make a wish come true for an elderly man who lost everything in the Los Angeles fire disaster.
The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle volunteered at the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday, as reported. It has now been revealed that this included a heartwarming encounter between the prince and an elderly man who lost everything in the fire.
Grateful man wants to vote for Harry
The prince, as Mayor Victor Gordo revealed in an interview with the Pasadena Star newspaper, approached the elderly gentleman to ask him if he wanted something to eat or drink from the mayor's food truck. "The gentleman said: 'What I'd really like is a doughnut,'" Gordo recounted, continuing, "Harry said there's no doughnut here, but I'll find one. He goes away and ten minutes later he comes back with a doughnut. The gentleman looks up and says: 'I guess I need my carbs and my sugar'."
The unnamed man had no idea who Harry was, but told him: "If you ever run for anything, I'll vote for you."
Mayor full of praise
Harry and Meghan helped distribute supplies to the fire victims and also met with relief teams and members of the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments.
The mayor told "Fox 11": "They are great people, great personalities and they have a big heart to come here and meet with the first responders and the people affected. That's essential. They really encouraged the first responders. People were very happy to see them. They want to be as helpful as possible.
"California is close to my heart"
In light of the devastating forest fires in her home state of California, Meghan Markle has also decided to postpone the launch of her new Netflix series "With Love, Meghan". The premiere, originally scheduled for January 15, will now take place on March 4.
In an emotional statement, the Duchess emphasized the importance of solidarity with those affected by the fires. "California is very close to my heart," said Meghan. "It is important that we focus on those who have lost their homes and livelihoods at this difficult time."
