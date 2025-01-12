Vorteilswelt
Accusations against police

Protests in Rome escalate after the death of an Egyptian man

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 10:19

There were clashes between young people and the police in Rome late on Saturday evening. Eight officers were injured. Young people with a migration background in particular are currently taking to the streets of Italy to demonstrate against police violence.

The riots broke out during a demonstration for Ramy Elgaml, a 19-year-old of Egyptian origin who died in a chase with carabinieri in Milan on November 24.

Several hundred people had gathered in the San Lorenzo district for a rally organized by left-wing parties and student groups. The situation soon came to a head: the demonstrators threw smoke bombs at a supermarket and then Molotov cocktails at police vehicles. The police responded with baton charges. Protests also formed in other parts of Italy.

Meloni condemns attacks on police officers
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attacks on police officers. She lamented the "unrest and chaos caused by the usual troublemakers who took to the streets out of pure vindictiveness".

"You cannot use a tragedy to justify violence. Our solidarity is with the police and we wish the injured officers a speedy recovery. We are on their side", the Prime Minister wrote on social media about the protests in Rome.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi emphasized that attacks on the forces of law and order "must be strictly condemned". He added that the right to demonstrate "can never be used as a pretext for acts of violence, intimidation or questioning the authority of the state". Parliament President Lorenzo Fontana also expressed his "solidarity with the civil servants" and described the aggression against them as "unacceptable".

 

The Carabinieri are suspected of deliberately causing the young man's motorcycle to crash during a chase. The teenager died from his injuries. As a result, protests and demonstrations by young people with a migration background broke out across Italy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

